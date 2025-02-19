Library celebrates a century at the heart of West Sussex

Guests at a launch event to celebrate a century of our West Sussex Library Service were transported into a magical immersive world of books and reading as they tried out a virtual reality (VR) experience.

Last Thursday (13 February) was exactly 100 years since the county council adopted the Public Libraries Act and established a county-wide library service.

A special event was held at Burgess Hill Library, the service’s newest library which opened in 2019.

Guests at the launch included the Leader of West Sussex County Council, Paul Marshall, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire & Rescue, Duncan Crow, representatives from Libraries Connected, which represents libraries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

The celebrations included the launch of the service’s exciting Library of Possibilities and Wonders VR experience, created especially for the centenary.

Displays of archive photographs showing the library service’s history were also on show as well as displays of current library service activities.

Our libraries are an integral part of the community, providing valuable services which support residents and help them fulfil their potential, which is one of the priorities in Our Council Plan.

The centenary year will highlight the past, present and future of our libraries, as well as continuing to offer a wraparound service for all ages, needs and abilities.

West Sussex County Council Leader Paul Marshall said: “It was an honour to mark the 100th birthday of our library service and to celebrate the important role our libraries play in our communities.

“Our libraries cater for all residents, from early years through to retirement, with a wide range of services.”

The council’s Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue Councillor Duncan Crow said: “A century ago, county councillors established the library service for the benefit of the people of West Sussex.

“There are so many events and activities going on this year to celebrate the centenary and we hope people will join in and visit their local library.”

The year of special events includes:

All 36 West Sussex libraries will host the Library of Possibilities and Wonder VR headsets during the year. Exact dates are on the library service’s website. arena.westsussex.gov.uk/centenary

3D posters and 3D sticker hunts will be starting in all libraries in March. The unique project has been made possible thanks to National Lottery money awarded by Arts Council England.

Centenary-inspired events will be taking place at libraries throughout the year, including a history webinar, special events for adults, and fun activities for children and families. You can find out what will be happening near you at your local library, or by checking on the library website. arena.westsussex.gov.uk/centenary

Sign up to the Centenary Reading Celebration. arena.westsussex.gov.uk/centenary-reading-celebration

If you would like to reminisce about your favourite books or library memories, you can write on special memory walls and books. Details on the library service website. yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/centenary-celebrations