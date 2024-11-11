Local GP appointments at risk due to national insurance hike, say Chichester Lib Dems

The rise in employers’ national insurance announced at the Budget could put 26,786 GP appointments at risk in West Sussex due to increased costs to practices, Liberal Democrat analysis has revealed. It comes as Chichester’s MP calls on the government to “urgently rethink” and scrap the hike.

Jess Brown-Fuller has called on the government to exempt GPs and other health and care providers from the rise, but so far ministers have refused to do so. The Liberal Democrats are seeking to use amendments to upcoming legislation on the Budget to exempt GPs from the National Insurance tax rise.

The Institute of General Practice Management has estimated that the rise will mean the average GP surgery’s tax bill will go up by around £20,000 a year. This could end up costing GPs in West Sussex £1.5 million for all 75 practices in the area.

This is the equivalent cost of providing 26,786 GP appointments, at £56 per appointment. It means it could cost the average GP surgery in West Sussex the equivalent of 357 appointments a year.

Jess Brown-Fuller MP

“GPs in our area are set to be hammered by higher taxes at a time when they have already been run into the ground by the previous Conservative government. I have heard from hardworking GPs in our area who have said that all this GP penalty will achieve is to make it harder for people in Chichester to get an appointment when thousands are already struggling to do so, “ said Jess, who is also the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Primary Care and Hospitals.

“The Chancellor must urgently rethink these proposals and exempt GPs from this misguided tax hike. We cannot rescue local health services whilst burdening them with even more costs,” warned Jess.