Local independent charity to host Christmas fair in Broadwater

Local independent charity Worthing Mencap will host their annual Christmas Fayre in Offington Park Methodist Church this November.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Worthing Mencap are also holding a Christmas raffle in the lead up to Christmas, with tickets available to buy in advance and a number of high value prizes to be won. The raffle will be drawn on 19th December 2025 and tickets can be purchased from their charity shops at 111-113 and 117-119 South Farm Road, Worthing.