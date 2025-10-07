Local independent charity to host Christmas fair in Broadwater
There'll be a variety of themed stalls including gifts & crafts, homemade cakes, books, bric a brac and games.
Prizes to be won on our Christmas tombolas, including a bottle stall and chocolate tombola.
Worthing Mencap are also holding a Christmas raffle in the lead up to Christmas, with tickets available to buy in advance and a number of high value prizes to be won. The raffle will be drawn on 19th December 2025 and tickets can be purchased from their charity shops at 111-113 and 117-119 South Farm Road, Worthing.
The Christmas Fayre will take place on Saturday 22nd November, 9.30am-1pm, at Offington Park Methodist Church, 2 Broomfield Avenue, Worthing, BN14 7RX