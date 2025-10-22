Local MPs host event for West Sussex charity Dementia Support in Parliament

Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester, and Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, hosted a parliamentary drop-in event with Dementia Support to highlight the charity’s innovative Sage House model and its plans for national rollout. Both MPs spoke at the event, alongside Andrew Griffith, Arundel and South Downs, Dementia Support CEO Sally Tabbner.

Dementia Support, an award-winning West Sussex charity, established the UK’s first dementia hub, Sage House, which brings together all dementia services under one roof. This integrated model ensures that people living with dementia and their carers receive early, coordinated support, reducing delays, confusion and the risk of being passed between multiple services.

Evidence from the hub demonstrates improved quality of life for patients and carers, alongside cost savings to the NHS of £1,772 per person with dementia. The charity hopes that the event will secure the recognition and policy backing required to scale the model nationally and ensure that dementia care is prioritised in future social care reforms.

The event in Parliament welcomed members of the Dementia Support team and MPs from across the country to hear about the success of the Sage House model and to discuss how this approach can be made accessible to more people living with dementia.

Jess Brown-Fuller, MP for Chichester, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Dementia Support to Parliament. Their model of care has proven revolutionary in Chichester, and we now need to see national recognition of this. Patients, carers, families and friends all benefit from having dementia services under one roof and from the fantastic care they receive at Sage House. Hopefully, the reception in Parliament will give their work the attention it deserves and help ensure that replication of Sage House can happen across the country.”

Alison Griffiths, MP for Bognor Regis, said: “Dementia Support and the team at Sage House are doing incredible work helping local families living with dementia. More than 2,000 people in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are affected, and for many this is deeply personal, myself included. Having supported my own father into long-term care, I know how important it is to have the right advice and support close to home. I’ll keep doing everything I can to support that.”

Sally Tabbner, Dementia Support CEO, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to speak to MPs and Peers in Westminster about the urgent change needed in support for people affected by dementia. With so many individuals impacted and a shortage of services available nationwide, it is vital that we explore new approaches. The Sage House Model demonstrates the real benefits of an integrated, person-centred approach, and we are excited to share how it can improve lives, strengthen communities, and support families and carers across the country."