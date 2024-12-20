Local opticians inspire students in East Sussex

Barracloughs the Opticians, a group of independent optical stores across Sussex, has joined forces with Into Optics to spark interest in optometry among young people and showcase the rewarding career opportunities available within the field.

The initiative recently saw representatives from Barracloughs and Into Optics visiting Bexhill Sixth Form College and Heathfield Community College, where they held interactive workshops with students. These sessions highlighted the diverse roles in the optical sector, from optometrists and dispensing opticians to the business and technology sides of running independent practices.

Dave Cleworth, Director of Operations and Marketing at Barracloughs, emphasised the importance of the partnership, stating: “Recruiting optometrists remains a significant challenge, not just here in East Sussex but across the UK.

“By working with Into Optics, we’re not only helping to raise awareness about careers in optics but also ensuring that local students see the incredible opportunities available right on their doorstep. The feedback we have received has been fantastic, and we’re proud to be part of a program that could shape the future of independent optometry.”

The Barracloughs the Opticians team.

Students who attended the workshops expressed newfound excitement about pursuing optometry:

“It was great to hear about optics and the benefits of working in an independent practice. The session has persuaded me to consider optometry as a career.”

“The workshop provided invaluable insights into the field of optics and has solidified my ambition to pursue a career in optometry.”

“I had initially started my application for dentistry, but after taking part in this session and learning about the local opportunities available, I'm planning to switch to optometry instead."

The Barracloughs team visiting Heathfield Community College.

Gemma Drake, Founder and Director of Into Optics, also shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, adding: “We’re thrilled with the response from students, and we think it's incredibly important that young people are made aware of the valuable local opportunities available in the optical sector.

“Independent practices like Barracloughs are truly dedicated to providing excellent community care, and they offer fantastic career opportunities for students. It’s essential that these businesses are recognised for their commitment to both their local communities and the development of future optometrists.”

For East Sussex, this partnership goes beyond simply filling job roles. It nurtures local talent, strengthens community-focused businesses, and ensures residents continue to receive the high standard of care that independent opticians like Barracloughs are known for.

To find out more about Barracloughs the Opticians, please visit: www.barracloughs.net

To find out more about Into Optics, please visit: www.intooptics.com