Locals In Hawkhurst have a ‘latte’ fun at Macmillan Coffee Morning, raising £205

A retirement community in Hawkhurst has raised £205 for Macmillan Cancer Support by hosting a coffee and cake morning.

Staff and homeowners at the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Weavers House on Highgate Hill, welcomed local residents, family, and friends for the annual fundraiser in aid of people affected by cancer.

In true Mary Berry style, homeowners at Weavers House put their baking skills to the test to create a spread of delicious handmade treats, including a delightful butternut squash cupcake. To boost their fundraising efforts, guests also took part in a tea bag toss and raffle.

Macmillan Cancer Support, which is 98% funded by voluntary donations, will use the money towards various initiatives, including running its online community, paying for a Macmillan Grant – which covers costs, such as travel to hospital and energy bills – and paying for a Macmillan nurse to help people living with cancer and their families receive essential medical, practical, and emotional support.

John Michael Tabakian, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, said: “Our Macmillan Coffee Morning was a huge amount of fun for everyone involved, providing the perfect opportunity for many of our homeowners and their guests to catch up over a slice of cake and raise money for a great cause. The residents at Weavers House are always keen to get involved with their local community and thoroughly enjoyed meeting new people.

“At McCarthy Stone, an important part of what we do is support key initiatives. Macmillan Cancer Support provides invaluable assistance to individuals and families affected by cancer, so we’re delighted to be able to do our bit. On behalf of everyone at Weavers House, I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who donated and gave up their time to help raise money for a fantastic charity.”

