Mama Mia! Burgess Hill restaurant amongst top 50 in Europe!

Eugenio Saulle was delighted to hear that Buon Appetito, his family owned restaurant in Burgess Hill has won a place in the top 50 Pizza restaurants in Europe.

Eugenio and Valentino Perniola his Pizza Chef, proudly collected the award in Madrid this week. Eugenio said “Having been in the town for 25 years, the recognition of pan European awards is so rewarding, motivating the team to strive to improve year on year. We placed 31st, it is our quest to go higher.”

Valentino added “Buon Appetito is the first independent Italian restaurant to be recognized in these awards in the South of England. These awards are recognized in the industry, it is like a Michelin Guide for pizza restaurants."

Town Council Chief Executive Julie Holden stopped by to congratulate the Team on their award and said “This award is fantastic recognition for our excellent Italian restaurant and is great promotion for the town.”