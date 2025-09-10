Manhood Peninsula Community First Responders take on new challenge with cycle response unit

Manhood Peninsula Community First Responders are taking on a new challenge

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manhood Peninsula community responders have been working hard to come up with a solution to limited movements during busy periods within the peninsula.

Introducing the e-CRU response bike.

Frank Doel the team leader of the responders came up with idea 18 months ago and has been working hard with the South Coast Ambulance Service to get everything put in place to make this trial possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of our Response bikes on the canal path easily accessed using the bike.

There have been many delays in the process but we will finally be hitting the road by the end of September.

Our community responders have undergone further training to use the bikes, that are fully kitted to the same standard as the first response kits carried by the Ambulance service.

The e-CRU bikes will be able to access off road areas of which there are many on the peninsula, such as cycle routes, beaches and many of the narrow country lanes.

Initially there will be 3 bikes across the peninsula, 1 in Selsey, 1 in Bracklesham and 1 in Almodington. These will cover a maximum radius of up to 2.5miles from their home location, which surprisingly cover a vast area of the peninsula when they use the cycle ways and bridle ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank initially came up with the idea when as always on a beautiful sunny afternoon on the peninsula the traffic was gridlocked and could not book on to respond and being a keen e-bike user himself thought: "If I could respond on my bike I would be able to get everywhere even with high volume of traffic."

He then set about working it all out as to how it would work and put together a plan of action to put forward to the ambulance service to allow the responders to be able to use the e-CRU bikes.

He got Hurrecane e_bikes to come up with the colour scheme for the bikes, designed the panniers so they replicated the ambulance response kits, got together a uniform specifically for the bikes and finally came up with a specific scope of practice for the bikes to ensure the safety of the responders.

As previously stated it has been a long process but now Frank is delighted to see the light at the end of the tunnel and the roll out of a minimum 3 month trial of the e-CRU's.