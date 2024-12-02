Mayor joins students and a local family to find out about the ‘Time for Dementia’ initiative

The Mayor of Haywards Heath had the privilege of joining one of the local ‘Time for Dementia’ programme visits, to learn more about the initiative run by the Alzheimer’s Society, as her chosen charity for the year.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Inglesfield, said: “This was a special visit that I will for ever remember. Thanks to my involvement with the Alzheimer’s Society, I have discovered the Time for Dementia programme.

"For the last ten years, this initiative has brought together medical students and families who live with dementia. This enables the students to gain insights into what life with dementia is like as they visit the families in their homes.

"Importantly, this will eventually help them become well rounded doctors who go further than treating patients, doctors who help people with families, professions, friends, aspirations, plans and responsibilities, all of which are involved and affected by their diagnosis.

"It is a great learning opportunity for the students and a precious opportunity for the families, as many want their experience to be put to good use by the medical profession. They want the human side of the condition to be better understood and for future patients to feel affirmed and be well supported.

"Around a cup of tea and biscuits, we spent two hours catching up like old friends with Tony and Caroline and the students. Tony and Caroline were happy to explain how they adapt to the changes in their lives and how they do it in a way which is practical, pragmatic, positive and joyful.

"They have a life filled with family and friends, love and banter, walking their dog and now getting ready for Christmas. Tony and Caroline are a wholesome couple, who manage their situation self-confidently and despite the challenges, they role model common sense and hope for us all.

"Thank you to this very special and lovely couple, Tony and Caroline, for inviting me to share their programme visit, to the wonderful students who take part in the programme and to the brilliant Sam Swanson, our Time for Dementia Officer for Sussex, for organising this informative and insightful visit for me.”

Medical student Emma, who is on the Time for Dementia programme, added: “The Time for Dementia programme has been invaluable in enhancing my communications skills when engaging with families navigating the challenges of dementia. It has also deepened my understanding of how dementia impacts not only the patients, but also their loved ones.

"Spending time with Tony and Caroline has been a highlight of this experience, and something I look forward to each term. Their remarkable partnership through difficult times is truly inspiring and, I believe, a key factor in Tony’s optimistic approach to life with dementia.”

Tony’s partner, Caroline, shared her feedback about the programme: “Time for Dementia is fun, stimulating and hopefully contributes to better outcomes for the future of dementia. We love having students visit us, they have all been clever, empathetic and keen to learn about our experience of Alzheimer’s.

"Talking to them gives us an opportunity to put a voice to our experiences in a way that one doesn’t with family and friends. This, in turn, brings a light to our dementia journey, gaining a huge sense that we are standing up to dementia. Watching the students grow into young doctors is also a fabulous experience, and knowing that we have genuinely contributed to that growth is its own reward.”

Sam Swanson, the Time for Dementia Officer for Sussex, concluded: “This was such a lovely morning and the students, Tony, Caroline and I really appreciated the Mayor taking time out of her busy schedule to learn about the programme. I hope we can spark interest from other families in the area. In this 10th anniversary of the Time for Dementia programme, it was so wonderful to see and hear the impact it is having on the lives of people living with dementia and the students.

"We are always looking for families to take part in the Time for Dementia programme, so please do contact me on 07858 678963 or email me on [email protected] if you would like to find out more about this."