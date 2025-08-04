‘Men’s Health Fair’ in Petworth puts men’s health and wellbeing in the spotlight

Chichester District Council’s first Men’s Health Fair in Petworth put men’s health into focus this summer, when it offered a platform for local health and community organisations to come together to offer free men’s health checks and advice.

This welcoming community event, organised by Chichester Wellbeing, offered blood pressure checks, health screenings, and expert advice for local residents seeking to take positive steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Visitors could speak to professionals for practical advice about weight management, healthy eating, stopping smoking, mental wellbeing, and reducing alcohol intake. Everyone Active also joined the event, sharing fitness tips and advice to help people stay active and healthy. The event also offered the opportunity for organisations to connect and network, and share information and ideas about men’s health and wellbeing.

“This was a great opportunity to bring together some of our partners and different organisations and help residents find out more about the range of support that they may not have realised is available to them,” says Cllr Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council. “We know that men are often less likely to seek help when it comes to their health, which is why events like this are so important and it was lovely to see those who came along enjoy the time speaking with the different teams in a casual, welcoming setting at their own pace.

Visitors could speak with representatives from Chichester District Council’s Social Prescribing and Choose Work teams, West Sussex County Council’s Prevention Assessment Team, and local charities such as Petworth Men’s Shed, Age UK, The Royal Voluntary Service, and the Chichester District Food Bank.

“A key message we wanted to share with this Men’s Health Fair, was how early intervention and small lifestyle changes can make a big difference to a person’s long-term health. The organisations we brought together were to help let people know how healthy choices and activities can significantly reduce the risk of serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and even some cancers.

“We were able to bring together a wide range of dedicated services to offer guidance in a space where men could connect and share experiences, and take positive steps towards a healthier, happier life. The next step from this will be making sure those who attended continue to feel supported and aware of what it available to them and helping to let more people know of the different ways Chichester Wellbeing can help them lead healthier lives.”

Dr Tim Fooks, the High Sheriff of West Sussex, also attended the fair and was full of praise for the event: “As a local GP for over 30 years, and a 62-year-old man, the Men’s Health Fair gave a unique opportunity to learn how to take control of our health, both in mind and body, before ill-health takes control of us. Each stall offered practical support and advice which were both realistic and evidence based. I congratulate the organisers, the information people could gain from the fair may well help save lives.”

For more information, please contact the Chichester Wellbeing Team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 521041. People can find out more about the Chichester Wellbeing service at: https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/