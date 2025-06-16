Microsoft Windows 10 Support ending, Eastbourne charity warns

Windows 10 support & Updates ends 25th October 2025. Eastbourne based charity Computers for Charities offers free advice & support to Charities & Voluntary Organisations across the UK with making the transition to Windows 11

Simon Rooksby Chairman Says;

“Smaller organisations especially are concerned over this changeover, let alone the potential associated costs for possible replacement computers.

More so those operating older laptops / desktops also running Windows 10 and to whom Computers for Charities is already providing guidance”

“Especially as many older systems may well have the capability of basic updating to enable Windows 11 operation and regardless Windows 10 will continue to operate after October 25th”

For free advice organisations can first call CfC: 01323848588 or email: [email protected] providing make & model details of computer equipment