Mind your step: Clinton’s 227 mile walk

This month, fundraiser Clinton, 29, is undertaking an extraordinary challenge of strength and willpower: walking 227 miles from Eastbourne to Plymouth to raise funds for Samaritans.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Clinton, an avid hiker and outdoor enthusiast, this walk is far more than just a physical challenge; it’s a deeply personal mission to spread a message of hope and resilience.

A Cause Close to the Heart

Clinton’s passion for walking began in his youth, inspired by his grandmother. But his motivation to fundraise for a mental health charity is rooted in a painful experience from his past. He recalls a friend who seemed fine on the outside, but was struggling internally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community Matters

“I didn’t know what suicide was, what mental health was back then,” Clinton shares. “We were never told that it’s OK to not be OK.” This loss ignited a passion in him to ensure others felt supported. “Afterwards, I made sure to speak to and listen to my friends. I thought, if I could do it for one person, I could do it for everyone.”

His decision to support Samaritans stems from his own experience of reaching out in a time of need.

“Samaritans stayed on the phone even when I didn’t speak,” he explains. “Because of that, they’ve been a big part of me. Knowing someone's there with you is the biggest thing.”

The Challenge Ahead

The 227-mile coastal route from Eastbourne to Plymouth is a huge undertaking. Clinton is preparing for both the physical and mental battles that lie ahead. He plans to vlog his journey, documenting the highs and the lows with complete honesty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be difficult, painful, and I will want to give up. The toughest part will be when my mind has time to speak. My brain might have thoughts about giving up, about self-doubt. It all comes down to willpower.

Despite anticipating the hardship, Clinton is focused on the end goal. What is he most looking forward to? With a chuckle, he says, “The end!” More seriously, he adds, “The thing I’m most looking forward to is the self-praise of knowing I can do it and I’ve stuck to my own word. Knowing I will have helped someone, and that someone with their mental health can see it’s possible to carry on.”

A Message of Hope

Clinton has been spreading the word about his walk through friends, family, his workplace—where the wellbeing team has been a great support—and even at local open-mic nights where he performs. His fundraising goal is £300, with an aim to raise awareness and send a powerful message.

“The whole idea of the walk is to show people it’s easy to say you want to give up, but you can make it out of a difficult situation and you can push through it,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to show people that there are people out there who will go the extra mile for them—no pun intended—and to give them the empowerment to not give up."

Clinton’s journey is a powerful reminder that no one has to face their struggles alone, and that every step forward, no matter how small, is a victory.

How You Can Support Clinton

Check out Clintons Social Media below to learn more: