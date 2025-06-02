MP opens Storrington Museum’s 25th anniversary Then and Now exhibition
The new exhibition presents a photographic history of the fabric of Storrington. The idea began with the books of the late Florence Greenfield which included photographs of the village from the 1860’s to the 1970’s. Florence once lived at Forge House in Church Street and some local people still remember her fondly as ‘Miss Greenfield’ the schoolteacher.
The Storrington & District Museum – tucked behind St Mary’s Church in the former school building - is entirely run by volunteers who preserve the important records of Storrington’s past and present. 180 members keep it going through staffing to fundraising.
Storrington’s Camera Club has been an important part of helping to bring this new exhibition to life. Five of their members, Dean Sephton, Janet Brown, Liz Barber, Norman Kirby and Suzanne Frossard, have copied and cleaned up the historic images and produced new photographs. The images show side by side comparisons of notable places in the village. Some of the images on display have been taken by Janet Brown who used a photographic drone to show the local churches from the air and delivers a new perspective on these beautiful buildings and their surroundings.
Museum Chairman, Stuart Duncan, welcomed everyone to the exhibition, which was attended by volunteers, visitors, the parish council, the High Sheriff of West Sussex Dr Tim Fooks, Horsham District Council’s Chairman Tony Bevis, and local county councillor Paul Marshall.
In his words of welcome to open the exhibition, Andrew Griffith said:
“Our history is so important. It belongs to all of us. This exhibition is a wonderful example of giving us a connection to the past, both in in the physical built environment, but also in the memories that so many have captured in words. It is an incredibly important legacy and gives a sense of pride to those who live here.
“I commend the efforts of everyone who have brought everything together for the exhibition for us all to see. I hope more people will take the time to visit and learn a little more about Storrington’s past and present and feel that same sense of pride for their community.”
Storrington Museum’s ‘Then and Now’ exhibition is on display at The Old School, School Lane (opposite St Mary’s Parish Church), Storrington, Pulborough RH20 4LL. Opening times (subject to availability of volunteer stewards) are Wednesdays 10am – 4pm and Saturdays 10am – 4pm. See www.storringtonmuseum.com.