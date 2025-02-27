MP Visits Bexhill Community Diagnostic Centre and Hospital

Dr Kieran Mullan, MP for Bexhill and Battle, has thanked East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust for a tour of Bexhill Community Diagnostic Centre and Bexhill Hospital last week.

The new Community Diagnostic Centre in Bexhill is already proving to be hugely productive, thanks to the dedication of its staff. Residents may remember that the site was previously a car showroom—an incredible example of NHS innovation in action.

Bexhill Hospital, built in 1933 following one of the deepest recessions in history, continues to serve the community thanks to the efforts of its staff. Kieran met with Clinical Site Manager, Lesley, who gave a tour of the Eye Surgery Centre, including the new Dowling Unit, named after John Dowling, chairman of the Bexhill Hospital League of Friends, who helped secure funding for it.

During the visit, Kieran also had the opportunity to sit down with John and Bridget from the League of Friends, a dedicated community group that has raised nearly £3 million over the past decade for vital hospital upgrades—funding everything from MRI scanners to waiting room chairs.

Group photo at Bexhill CDC with representatives from ESHT.

Commenting on the League of Friend’s work, Kieran said "The League of Friends is the backbone of community support for Bexhill Hospital, turning generosity into real, life-changing improvements. Meeting John and Bridget, and hearing about the millions they’ve raised, was a powerful reminder of what local dedication can achieve."

A tour of the Irvine Unit provided insight into how staff work alongside patients and their families to deliver personalised rehabilitation, helping to increase independence and improve quality of life. Despite the challenges of working in an ageing hospital, staff continue to create a welcoming and supportive environment for patients.

There was also serious discussion about the Labour Government’s decision to delay the rebuild of hospitals across East Sussex, including Bexhill Hospital. Originally scheduled under the New Hospitals Programme to be completed by 2030, these rebuilds are now delayed until at least 2039.

With a £410 million maintenance backlog, including £160 million in critical infrastructure repairs, staff made it clear that urgent funding is needed to maintain services while waiting for the rebuilds to begin.

(left to right) Bridget Hollingsworth from Friends of Bexhill Hospital, Dr Kieran Mullan MP, John Dowling from Friends of Bexhill Hospital, and Lesley, Clinical Site Manager at Bexhill Hospital.

Following the visit, Kieran said:

"Having worked as an NHS doctor for years, hospitals and healthcare will always be a top priority for me. I will continue working with East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust to ensure they get the funding they need to keep delivering first-class care to patients in Bexhill and Battle