National Insurance hike puts 27,000 GP appointments at risk across Sussex

The rise in employers’ National Insurance announced at the Budget could force GPs across Sussex to cut appointments by up to 27,000 because of increased costs, Liberal Democrat analysis has revealed. It comes as Horsham’s MP calls on the government to “urgently rethink” and scrap the hike.

John Milne has called for GPs and other health and care providers to be exempt from the rise, but so far ministers have refused to listen. The Liberal Democrats are seeking to use amendments to upcoming legislation on the Budget to exempt GPs from the National Insurance tax rise.

The Institute of General Practice Management has estimated that the rise will mean the average GP surgery’s tax bill will go up by around £20,000 a year. This could end up costing GPs in Sussex £1.5 million, for all 75 practices in the area.

This is the equivalent cost of providing 26,786 GP appointments, at £56 per appointment. It means it could cost the average GP surgery in Sussex the equivalent of 357 appointments a year.

Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, John Milne said:

“Our GP services were cut to the bone by the previous Conservative government. Now Labour have come in with a genuine mandate for change– but this tax hike will have the opposite effect.

“What’s the point of giving £20 billion with one hand only to take it away with the other? Horsham GPs are telling me this will make it even harder for people to get an appointment when thousands are already struggling to do so.

“The Chancellor must urgently rethink these proposals and exempt GPs from this misguided tax hike. I realise the government can’t undo the Conservative legacy of decline in one go. But I didn’t expect them to actually make things worse.”