National Trust, English Heritage and Steyning Community Orchard work in partnership to create a new orchard in the small field to the west of Bramber Castle

On 19 February the Steyning Community Orchard volunteers led a group of locals, residents and partners in the planting of the first fruit trees. The team also welcomed visitors passing through the site and explained the planting work, why orchards are so important and the benefits to visitors, locals and wildlife.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Harrison, National Trust Project Officer, said: “this has been a great opportunity for us to work with colleagues from other conservation organisations, and members of the local community, to create a space that will benefit both people and wildlife. It’s exciting to see the orchard being created, and to think about the legacy that will be left for future generations to enjoy. Orchards are useful and beautiful and are also important for wildlife. They are a perfect habitat for pollinators such as bees, which enjoy the spring blossom. Fruit trees age quickly which creates essential deadwood habitats. The grassland underneath the trees provides nest sites for insects and many other animals too, as well as forage from the wildflowers that will grow there”.

22 fruit trees were planted this winter, with another eight to be added in 2026. The trees are a mix of Sussex apple varieties, pear, cherry, medlar, quince and bullace, a traditional plum. Once planted there will be a tree plan, accessible to visitors, showing where each variety is growing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Brown. Steyning Community Orchard Project, says, “Steyning Community Orchard was delighted to be invited to join with the National Trust and English Heritage in the planning and planting of this new Orchard at the Bramber Castle site. We chose a selection of heritage fruit varieties including 10 Sussex variety apples for this very special location. Trees were purchased from Keepers Nursery, with a grant from the Rampion Windfarm Community Benefit Fund. As it develops over the coming years, this orchard will become increasingly valuable for wildlife and provide a lovely area for visitors and the local community to enjoy.”

Volunteers from the local community help plant fruit trees at Steyning Community Orcahrd

Over the next ten years, English Heritage will be establishing flower rich grasslands called King’s Meadows across England. Here at Bramber the area around the trees will be restored alongside the creation of the orchard. Beneath the fruit trees the grassland will be managed to create a wildflower rich meadow that will be home to a diverse range of insects and other wildlife including bees, butterflies and songbirds. This will take time to develop through careful management and sowing of wildflower seed and will create a beautiful and tranquil haven in this historic place.

Chloe Crick, English Heritage Landscape Manager, says, "This has been a wonderful opportunity to work with the National Trust, The Steyning Community Orchard Volunteers and the local community to create this idyllic space, to turn Bramber Castle into a site not only rich in history but in nature too. We hope this project will create a lasting natural legacy that will be enjoyed for many years to come."

The hope is that the project will create a lasting natural legacy, rich in wildlife, that will be enjoyed for many years to come.

If you would like to find out any more about the organisations involved please visit the websites at: Nationaltrust.org.uk/sussex