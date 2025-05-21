New Sussex awards shine a light on unsung health & social care heroes

Community-led initiative launches to honour those who make safe hospital discharges, community care and all other forms of social care possible

A brand new, not-for-profit awards ceremony is launching across Sussex this year — and it’s on a mission to celebrate the people who are so often overlooked.

The Collaboration in Care Awards 2025, founded by Seaford-based home care provider Angel Approved - Care at Home, will honour the exceptional individuals, teams, and organisations working tirelessly behind the scenes to support people as they transition from hospital back into the community.

From GP practices and pharmacies, to social workers, care providers, supported living managers, patient transport teams, and NHS Continuing Healthcare, these awards highlight the true meaning of partnership in care — and the local heroes who deliver it every day.

Thomas - One of the Directors at Angel Approved

“Care doesn’t happen in isolation,” says founder and organiser Thomas, 23, a passionate advocate for social care and director of Angel Approved.

“It takes a whole network of professionals and services working together to make hospital discharge smooth and safe — and yet, the people behind those successes are so often unrecognised. This event is our way of saying thank you.”

Nominations are now open and free to submit, with members of the public, service users, colleagues, and professionals all encouraged to get involved.

Anyone who works in or supports care services in East or West Sussex is eligible to be nominated.

Collaboration in Care Official Logo

The nine award categories include:

GP Practice Team of the Year

Pharmacy Team of the Year

Social Worker of the Year

Supported Living Manager of the Year

NHS CHC Sussex – Sourcing & Placements Excellence Award

Dignity in Care Award

Community Impact Award

Outstanding Innovation in Care

Patient Transport Service of the Year

Winners will be revealed at a formal awards evening on November 1, held at The Cavendish Hotel, Eastbourne.

Local businesses are also being invited to get involved, with sponsorship packages offering opportunities to support a great cause while reaching a wide network of health and care professionals across Sussex.

“This isn’t about big corporate sponsorships or flashy advertising,” Thomas explains. “It’s about shining a light on real people making a real difference — and giving Sussex a reason to celebrate the compassion and collaboration in our care community.”

📣 How to Nominate:

Nominations close Friday, June 27 and can be made online at:

🌐 www.angel-approved.com/cicawards

📩 Want to Get Involved?

For more information, interviews, or sponsorship enquiries, contact: