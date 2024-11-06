Newhaven contractor Boutique Modern releases study finding its homes dramatically cut CO2

Boutique Modern‘s modular homes produce up to ten times less CO2 than traditional brick-built houses, according to a new report – and there’s even more room for improvement.

The contractor and modular manufacturer, known for providing housing solutions to local authorities and housing associations, has just released a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of its two-bedroom MH24 modular home, showcasing its exceptional eco benefits from material sourcing to end-of-life, far surpassing conventional construction methods.

Conducted by Metsims Sustainability Consulting, the study reinforces Boutique Modern’s commitment to sustainable building practices and reducing carbon emissions throughout the entire lifecycle of its homes.

LCAs are used to evaluate environmental impacts at every stage, from raw material extraction to disposal or recycling.

One of Boutique Modern’s modular homes, in Fort Lane, Eastbourne.

The report reveals that Boutique Modern’s MH24 two-bedroom model generates around 39kg of CO2 per square metre, which is notably lower than in many other studies.

Dick Shone, managing director of Boutique Modern, said: “This LCA validates our mission to create truly sustainable housing. We’ve always aimed to push environmental boundaries in construction and these results confirm we’re succeeding.

“What’s even more exciting is the report highlights opportunities for further reductions in our carbon footprint by refining our supply chain and increasing the use of recycled and natural materials – allowing us to set the bar even higher.”

Following an analysis of the materials and processes used, Boutique Modern is now collaborating with internal teams to implement additional improvements. These are likely to include streamlining components, using recycled materials, natural insulation and sourcing locally to drive even greater sustainability.

The LCA also indicates that approximately 90% of the MH24’s carbon emissions occur during its 50-year operational phase, mostly due to heating, cooling and energy use.

However, the overall carbon impact remains significantly lower than traditional buildings, thanks to Boutique Modern’s use of steel-frame structures over more carbon-intensive concrete, its off-site modular construction process and the incorporation of recyclable materials.

Sustainability features such as solar panels, efficient material sourcing and a focus on circular economy principles contribute to Boutique Modern’s impressive environmental performance.

Duncan Baker-Brown, a respected architect and circular economy expert, wrote the report’s foreword, stating that Boutique Modern has made ‘tremendous progress in reducing the embodied carbon of its homes. By embracing modular construction and exploring innovations in recycled and locally sourced materials, it’s setting a new standard for sustainable housing.”