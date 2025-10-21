Next step, Winter prep - Age UK urges families to check on older relatives as winter approaches

As winter approaches, Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is urging families to check on the safety and wellbeing of older relatives.

Conversations about how people are managing around the house, getting out and about in cold weather or staying connected are important, particularly for those living alone. Measures can be put in place to ensure people are able to safely continue living independently, whether that’s just checking smoke alarms or potential trip hazards, or getting a bit of extra help in when it’s needed.

Age UK WSBH provides a range of services that help people stay happy and healthy, tackling everyday chores, shopping, gardening, companionship and connection. As the ‘go-to’ experts on later life, the charity can offer families peace of mind that older relatives are being visited regularly and supported where necessary.

Stephanie Matthews, Head of Independent Living at Age UK WSBH said “We’d urge people to do a quick check in with older relatives ahead of winter, particularly those who live alone, just to make sure they’re prepped for the colder weather and coping day-to-day.

"Winter can be tough and if relatives and friends aren’t close by to pop in regularly it can be even more difficult. In those cases, we can be there when you can’t be, giving you and your family reassurance that loved ones are safe, supported and connected. Our home helps are far more than ‘just a cleaner’, for many people, they can be a bit of a lifeline.”

Tips for families checking in on older relatives:

Check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are in full working order

Talk to relatives about winter warmth, how will they be heating their home, can they block drafts, do they have the warm clothing they need?

Are they managing to stay on top of chores, or might they need a bit of extra support?

Are they still steady on their feet or might they need to consider a walking aid? Check for trip hazards like curling rugs, extension leads or clutter.

Do they feel lonely or are they content with their social life?

Make sure prescriptions are up to date and they have enough medication in case of bad weather.

Keep conversations positive and collaborative – no one wants to be dictated to.

Contact specialist help like Age UK WSBH if your relative needs additional support.

Age UK WSBH offers services to help people remain healthy and happy in their own homes for as long as possible. Home helps cover all general household cleaning, but can also change beds, do laundry, walk dogs and collect grocery shopping. Home visitors are there to offer support and companionship, particularly for those feeling lonely or isolated.

They can sit and chat over coffee, play cards and do crosswords with customers, or go for a walk together. Everyone working in these services is DBS checked and undertakes safeguarding and other relevant training.

Charges for Independent Living services vary, but only cover charity costs, rather than making a profit. It’s common for family members to arrange these services for ageing parents or relatives. Availability varies by area, but Brighton & Littlehampton currently have spaces for an immediate start.

If you or someone you know could benefit from Independent Living services , please call Age UK WSBH to find out more on 0800 019 1310, email [email protected] or drop into the Age UK WSBH hub at 95 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3XE (open 9.30am – 4pm weekdays).

Anyone on a low income and struggling with finances is still encouraged to get in touch as the charity may be able to offer a benefits check, signposting or other support free of charge.