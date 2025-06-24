Northiam Village Voice 27.6.25

Northiam Village Voice

What a fantastic time we all had on Saturday! It was a bit touch and go as to whether the weather might prove too much for us, but The Midsummer Festival lived up to its billing! We had to cancel the Dog Show, as they can’t choose for themselves, but the humans came along and enjoyed a great day in the sunshine. There was a fantastic array of interesting classic cars, some wonderful stalls, and an enthusiastic turn-out from village societies. Thanks to everyone who worked to make it a success, and to everyone who came along and joined in.

Each Friday evening there is Sequence Dance in the Village Hall at 7pm, and Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm.

Bowls Club have an Open Session every Monday from 4.30pm, when anyone who is interested is welcome to pop in and have a go.

Toddlers meet in Pretious Hall on Tuesday mornings 9-11am, any questions, call the school – 252141, or pop in. Over 60s are in the Village Hall at 2pm, with a quiz and raffle.

We have some lovely gardens open on Tuesday in aid of St Michael’s Hospice – Westwell, 24 Coplands Rise, 44 Cricketers Field and St Francis Fields. Quite a variety there. We look forward to welcoming garden visitors to the village between 10.30am and 4pm.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday.

Next Saturday (5th) there is a meeting to get the Panto started! Come along to the Village Hall at 2pm to see how your talents can be best used! As the Northiam Players is being formed, all aspects of putting on a production will need to be covered, so do volunteer.

St Mary’s 29th : 10.30am Holy Communion