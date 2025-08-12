Northiam Village Voice

On Friday evenings, there is Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm – just come along, or call Karen 01797 253375 for more information.

The Tuesday Painters of Rye have an exhibition and sale of art at St Mary’s Centre, Lion Street (next to the Kino) 10.30am to 5pm until 16th. There are some lovely pieces on offer!

The Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday and has a great selection of up to date books – perfect for your summer reading!

The Rye & District Country Show will be at Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham on Saturday, August 16 in aid of St Michael’s Hospice. Tickets are £7.50 - under 16s free.

Bowls Club have an Open Session every Monday from 4.30pm, when anyone who is interested is welcome to pop in and have a go.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm.

There’s lots on over the Bank Holiday weekend, with Brede Painting for Pleasure holding their annual art exhibition (also a display of local craft) in Brede Village Hall 10am – 4.30pm 23rd, 24th and 25th. Free entry – refreshments & raffle.

Check out Brede’s Village Voice for details of their Flower Festival weekend, with lots of arrangements around the theme of Children’s Books, with a special treat – Peter Duncan, former Chief Scout Leader and Blue Peter host, will be behind the Scout hut in Stubb Lane to do a special free storytelling for families on Saturday 23rd at 2pm.

Beckley Church’s summer fete will be on Monday 25th 1-4pm and is always a good “do”.

And not forgetting our pop-up pub will be open for four days over the Bank Holiday weekend from 5-9pm. There is always someone interesting to chat with - and our lovely Rother Valley beer!

Friday, August 22 is Curry takeaway night. You order and pay over the phone to Saheebs and it's collected and delivered to the pop up pub while you enjoy a drink of your favourite tipple. 6.30 or 7.30 collections. You will need to give your name to the bar tenders on arrival so that they know whose order to collect!

On Sunday 24th there will a local artisan demonstrating the art of spinning in the courtyard.

St Mary’s 17th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship