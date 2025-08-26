Northiam Village Voice

Last weekend was one of the most successful weekends for the Yard of Ale, with lots of locals and visitors popping in. The arrangement with Sahebs on Friday may have helped! Now the evenings are getting shorter, the pop-up will move to the Village Hall, so we shall await news.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Friday) we can get our social fix from the Village Hall Coffee Morning 10-12. Always a great place to go to catch up with people and the news.

On Friday evenings, there is Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm – just come along, or call Karen 01797 253375 for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday and has a great selection of up to date books and loads of jigsaws.

The Yard of Ale

On Sunday, you are invited along to St Mary’s Church for Hymns and Pimms, starting at 6pm. It does what is says on the tin – enjoy favourite hymns and readings with a summery drink amongst friends.

The Over 60s met in the Village Hall at 2pm on Tuesday, and this week will be hearing from Sally Bickersteth who can tell them all about her latest trip to Chitiwiri. New faces are always welcome, so if you want to hear more, do pop along.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, goodness, as we’re into September, it’s time for the Autumn Show! It’s been a more challenging year in the garden, so it will be interesting to see what people will be able to bring to the table. Fortunately you can get away with small numbers! Do have a go – it’s great fun, and good to feel part of the rural tradition in this country. Set up between 9 and 10.15am on Saturday 6th September, returning to view the whole Show from 2.30pm. Schedules are available from the website: northiamhorticulturalsociety.com or call Penny Bone, 01797 458934. Take a look, pick out a few things you can do, and come along.

Also next weekend the Kent & East Sussex Railway have a Country Fair on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September, celebrating Wealden traditions and agricultural heritage. Tenterden Town Station will host a traders’ market, championing local businesses that celebrate artisan crafts, while Bodiam Station will be the setting for country craft demonstrations and entertainment as well as telling the story of hop picking through the station’s own hop garden, displays and hoppers hut. The activities at Bodiam are included with travel tickets or by purchasing a special platform ticket at £3 for adults and £1 for children. Platform tickets at Tenterden are just £1 for adults and children.

Plans for a pantomime are well under way, but there is still room for you if you fancy taking part on stage or behind the scene! Please contact Mike (07785 746217) or take a look at Northiam Players’ facebook page.

And don’t forget to fill in your village survey – either the paper copy which should have come through your door, or the online version available on the parish council website. Our chance to make our feelings heard!

St Mary’s 31st: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion, 6pm Hymns and Pimms.