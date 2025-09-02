Northiam Village Voice

On Friday evenings, there is Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm – just come along, or call Karen 01797 253375 for more information.

This Saturday is the Horticultural Society’s Autumn Show, which is always a great event, whether you take part or just go to admire! However, it’s so easy to have a go, I do recommend it! Set up between 9 and 10.15am on Saturday 6th September, returning to view the whole Show from 2.30pm. Schedules are available from the website: northiamhorticulturalsociety.com or call Penny Bone, 01797 458934. Take a look, pick out a few things you can do, and come along bearing your bunch of dahlias, three apples, six runner beans etc.

The Kent & East Sussex Railway have a Country Fair on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th September, celebrating Wealden traditions and agricultural heritage. Tenterden Town Station will host a traders’ market, championing local businesses that celebrate artisan crafts, while Bodiam Station will be the setting for country craft demonstrations and entertainment as well as telling the story of hop picking through the station’s own hop garden, displays and hoppers hut. The activities at Bodiam are included with travel tickets or by purchasing a special platform ticket at £3 for adults and £1 for children. Platform tickets at Tenterden are just £1 for adults and children.

The WI meet in the Village Hall at 2pm on Tuesday, and this month will be hearing from Stuart Corner about the secret life of the honey bee.

Autumn Show

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday and has a great selection of up to date books and loads of jigsaws.

The Parish Council meets in the Village Hall on Thursday evening at 7pm – all very welcome.

Next weekend see the return of the Local Sunday Market in the Village Hall – 10-12.30pm.

And the Bonfire Society are encouraging you to take part in this year's Guy Competition. Just grab some old clothes and let your imagination run riot! We're looking forward to seeing them popping up around the village after 20th.

Guys

St Mary’s 7th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship

On Saturday 21st September, from 11.30am to 4.30pm, come and admire a stunning display of lovingly restored stationary engines at Tenterden Town Station, courtesy of the Sussex & Kent Weald Stationary Engine Group. These marvels of 19th century engineering would have been in use to drive static industrial equipment such as pumps, mills and factory machinery. Entrance is free with your train ticket or by purchasing a £1 platform ticket.

October brings half term and Halloween. Climb aboard the Spellbound Express (Tuesday 21st Thursday 23rd, Tuesday 28th and Thursday 30th October) for the perfect ‘skelebration’: a steam train adventure bursting with spooky fun for little witches, wizards and magical mischief-makers aged 4-12 years.

Mix potions and practise spells with Wendy the Wicked Witch at her bubbling potions cart and be amazed by Merlin the Magician, performing enchanting tricks for the whole family, before meeting a friendly baby dragon for a photo opportunity.

Every child receives a magical activity pack to complete while on board and, at the end of the journey, they will each be handed a special Junior Spellcaster certificate.

The train departs from Tenterden Town Station promptly at 6:30pm so make sure you have your tickets ready to be checked - you never know who might try to catch you out!

Disembarking at Northiam station you’ll be in for a sparkling surprise with a firework display (weather conditions permitting). Further entertainment will include Drumskullz drummers and a Fire Eater. Child tickets also include a spooky-themed munch bag to enjoy during the journey.

Other Autumn events include an antiques valuation day and a classic car rally.

The annual Austin Counties Car Rally (11 and 12 October) is a must for classic car enthusiasts. A wide variety of these beautiful classic cars will be parked across the Tenterden Town Station site over the weekend. Entry is free for train ticket holders or by purchasing a £1 platform ticket.

Keen to know if that painting lurking in the attic is worth more than the frame, or that ring your Great Auntie gave you is not a fake but a fabulous gem? Then head to the last 2025 Antiques Valuation Day at Tenterden Town Station on Thursday16 October – it just might bring you some unexpected Autumn gold!