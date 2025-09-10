Northiam Village Voice

Another fantastic Show from the Horticultural Society last Saturday, when a wide variety of flower, fruit and vegetables was on display. It was incredible to see such a high standard after the somewhat trying growing conditions we have had this year – not least in the days before the Show!

Many congratulations to those who won silverware: Averil Phillips, Ray Noble, Sue Gunther, Clare Barber, Rosemary Husey and Jenny Farrant, and to all those who took part, whether they were recognised in the prizes or not. It was, as usual, very well organised and just the right touch of friendly rivalry, with participants admiring each others’ entries or lending a helping hand. Well done all!

On Friday evenings, there is Adult Badminton in Pretious Hall at 7.30pm – just come along, or call Karen 01797 253375 for more information.

This month’s Village Market is in the Village Hall 10am to 12.30pm on Sunday, with bacon butties tempting you from the kitchen.

The Over 60s will be entertained by Rye Ukele Group this Tuesday from 2pm in the Village Hall. New faces always welcome.

The AGM for St Francis Fields will be held in the Village Hall at 7pm. Only members are eligible to vote at the meeting, however, membership is open to all households in the village – take a look at the website.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile bank is available in the car park 2.45-3.30pm and the Library is open 2-4pm each Thursday and Saturday and has a great selection of up to date books and loads of jigsaws.

There is a meeting of the Patients Participation Group on Thursday evening (18th) in the Village Hall, when Dr Jenny Bell will speak on latest research in Dementia. Everyone is very welcome, and I’m sure this is a topic which touches many of us.

Next weekend, we hope to see Guys popping up around the village as we begin the countdown to this year’s Bonfire Procession & Fireworks. Do invite family and friends over to Northiam to take part in our traditional Sussex Bonfire on Saturday 4th October – without all the travelling! This year’s street collection will be for Northiam Library and The Commando Academy, so do save your loose change for the collection buckets. Our collectors compete for the Cup each year, so help them (and our causes) along. Entry to the Bonfire Field is just £2 a person and, again, cash would be greatly appreciated to speed entry for everyone.

Note that next Sunday (21st) is Parishioners’ Day at Great Dixter where we are all invited to see this world famous garden. Please bring ID along with you to show you are a resident!

St Mary’s 14th: 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Holy Communion