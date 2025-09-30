Northiam Village Voice

You can’t have failed to notice that this Saturday we begin the Senlac Bonfire Season with Northiam’s Bonfire Procession & Fireworks! The Procession leaves the Bonfire Field at 7.30pm, so find somewhere along Main Street to stand and enjoy the spectacle.

There will be many and varied costumes, drums and lighted torches, with societies visiting from as far away as Lewes, so give them a cheer as they walk past. Our collectors will be rattling their purple buckets and asking you to show your appreciation by donating to this year’s good causes – Northiam Library and The Commando Academy, which is based in the old Scout Hut.

Once the Procession has turned round, you are invited to follow it to the Field (at a safe distance – that’s real fire!). Entry is just £2 per person - please bring cash if you can - and there will be a bar, food and live music. The Field is open from 6.30pm if you would like to get into the vibe early on!

Parking is always an issue with Bonfires – we have some parking at Sherbourne Valley for people coming from the South, otherwise, please park considerately outside the Procession route – and bring a torch! Main Street to New Road will be closed to traffic from 6.30pm until 11pm.

Bonfire Ready

At midday, we will see all the guys coming together for judging and their final trip to the bonfire. Thank you to everyone who joined in again this year.

On Sunday, to supplement the Bonfire clear-up, the Conservation Society will be holding their autumn litter-pick, so the village should be in tip top condition by Monday! If you would like to help, please meet at the Playing Fields at 10am, and you will be rewarded with tea and cake in the Church Centre afterwards.

All the exercise classes are running this week – Friday: Pilates, Sequence Dance and Badminton, Monday; Fitsteps, Chair Pilates and Shortnat Bowls, Tuesday: RFG Dumbbells, Wednesday: Zumba, Thursday: Pilates.

On Tuesday, the Over 60s meet in the Village Hall at 2pm to hear Dave Brooker present his travelogue with music. All welcome.

Highwayman

Annabel Lear will be speaking to the Horticultural Society on Wednesday at 2.30pm in the Village Hall. Annabel is a local garden designer and her topic is planning a mixed border. Doors open at 2pm if you would like a chat over a cuppa beforehand.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The each Thursday and Saturday and has a great selection of up to date books and loads of jigsaws.

The Parish Council meets in the Village Hall at 7pm on Thursday. There are currently vacancies on the council – if you think you might be prepared to serve on the council, contact the clerk, Mary Philo, to find out what it entails. [email protected].

And if you haven’t used your old clothes to make a guy, you might like to sort some things out for the Jumble Sale on Saturday 11th. Donations will be accepted in the Village Hall between 10am and midday, then the Sale starts at 2.30pm.

And on Sunday 12th, we have this month’s Local Market in the Village Hall 10-12.30pm with a range of foods and other items.

There was a very good attendance at last week’s Harvest Festival in St Mary’s, and the donations from the church and the school’s Harvest Service were very generous and have been given to Family Support Work to help local families in need. We had a very interesting report from a Support worker, illustrating how supplying food frees families up to face other problems, so thank you to everyone who gave to this good cause. Each week in October, there will be a monetary collection for Family Support Work at the Sunday services.

St Mary’s 5th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.30am Morning Worship