Northiam Village Voice

Each Friday there is Sequence Dance in the Village Hall at 2pm and adult badminton in Pretious Sports Hall at 7.30pm.

On Saturday, there will be a work party tidying up the churchyard – mainly path clearing. If you would like to help, please meet at the church at 10am and bring your own tools. The Library is open 2-4pm in the Village Hall car park on Saturday and Thursdays.

Sunday is Remembrance Sunday, so there will be a service in St Mary’s starting at 10.15am, moving down to the War Memorial at 10.45am. Please note that traffic will stop for the reading of the Roll of Honour and the two minutes’ silence. Tea and Coffee will be on offer in the Church Centre afterwards.

The local Sunday Market in the Village Hall will be at the usual time 10-12pm – the decision was made after the Parish Mag went to press, so I hope we haven’t confused people! There will be a minute’s silence at 11am so people can pay their respects. The Market offers a good variety of foods – treats and staples – as well as eco-supplies, clothing etc.

Shortmat Bowls is in the Village Hall on Monday at 2pm, and the Bonfire Society meets in the Rose & Crown at 7.30pm.

The WI will be hearing all about the Duchess of Windsor’s Jewellery collection at their meeting on Tuesday in the Village Hall at 2pm. At 7.30pm, the Historical and Literary Society will hear about the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, with stories of some local graves.

Thursday Seniors meet in the Village Hall each Thursday from 10am, and are always ready to welcome new faces. Call Denise 01797 252704 to book your place or arrange a visit. The NatWest mobile Bank is there between 2.45 and 3.30pm.

This month’s meeting of the Parish Council will be on Thursday 13th at 7pm. All welcome. You may be aware that there are five vacancies on the Council. If you feel you could serve the village in this way, please contact Mary Philo, our clerk, who will be able to tell you what it entails:[email protected].

Next Saturday (15th) the cinema in the Village Hall will be showing Downton Abbey – The Grand Finale. I expect this will be a very popular choice, especially as it only costs £5! The film starts at 7pm, with the bar etc available from 6.30pm.

There will be a pop-up charity shop in the Church Centre on November 22 and December 20. Drop off for donations on the Friday, then the sale on Saturday 10.30am – 3.30pm. A great idea to recycle some toys in time for Christmas, or to make some room in your wardrobe. In aid of Family Support Work.

Northiam’s panto, Dick Whittington, will be in the Village Hall on Friday, December 12 at 7.30pm and on Sunday, December 14 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children (aged 10 or under) from Eventbrite.co.uk (search for Northiam Panto), small booking fee applies – and Jempson’s Local, Northiam.

St Mary’s 9th : 9am Holy Communion, 10.15am Service of Remembrance, 10.45am Act of Remembrance at the War Memorial.