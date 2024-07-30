Octogenarians return to their seat of learning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bishop Otter College, Chichester was a well known teacher training college with a PE wing.In 1960 the first cohort of men were admitted and from 1961 it expanded to educate roughly an equal number of men and women.

The 1961-64 cohort kept in touch through the college Guild.

Their dwindling number have now arranged a reunion to celebrate 60 years since qualifying. This will take place on Saturday, August 31.

We are looking for somewhere to dine at midday and have an opportunity to revisit our old haunts in the City. Any offers of help would be greatly appreciated.

