Osprey onsite in October thrills visitors to WWT Arundel Wetland Centre

A large bird of prey has been onsite for a record four weeks, creatin a buzz for local birders!

An osprey has been seen onsite at WWT Arundel Wetland for a full month. The osprey is onsite to fuel up for migration to warmer climes to winter in west Africa.

Reserve Manager Suzi Lanaway said, “We do usually see osprey each autumn but we have never recorded one stay on such extended visit to WWT Arundel before.”

Osprey usually hang about for a few days or a few weeks on the autumn passage before heading south.

First recorded by WWT staff at WWT Arundel on Sept 18th, this large bird of prey has been spotted most days fishing onsite or carrying fish back from the nearby to eat will perching up in the trees on the Offham hangar on the nearby Norfolk estate. The osprey is enjoying the abundance of fish at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre which includes roach, rudd, tench, bream, carp and sticklebacks.

Ospreys are different from most other birds of prey. They only eat fish, and will plunge right into the water to catch them! With its long, buoyant wings, a hunting osprey glides and scans the water below for food near the surface and often hovers with heavy wingbeats when it has located prey. It then tilts and dives at an angle, splashing into the water, talons first. Its talons are specially adapted with spikes and long claws to hold the slippery, struggling fish. The osprey carries large catches below its body, to a perch where they can be eaten at leisure. Ospreys need 1-4 catches of fish a day to survive.

Visitors to WWT Arundel have been capturing stunning images of the osprey at WWT Arundel Wetland Centre. The site is located just outside of the town of Arundel at BN18 9PB and is open seven days a week from 10 am through 4.30 pm. For more information search WWT Arundel.