Over 50 and Thriving: Witterings Fitness launches life-changing bursary

With the launch of a new health and wellness bursary, Coach Ben of Witterings Fitness has been spearheading his new initiative to offer life-changing opportunities to not only promote physical fitness but also enhance overall well-being for local residents that may not otherwise have access to his facilities and expertise.

A Success Story: The First Bursary

The first bursary initiative launched by Witterings Fitness saw remarkable success. Local residents that may not otherwise have been able to access the facility and the team’s expertise, underwent a comprehensive health transformation.

The programme included personalised fitness training, nutritional coaching, accountability and continuous support, leading to significant improvements in individual physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life.

Coach Ben Price.

This successful transformation underscored the profound impact that targeted health interventions can have on individuals. Inspired by the positive outcomes and the overwhelming number of applicants, Coach Ben realised the extent of the community's need for accessible health and fitness support.

Expanding the Vision: A New Bursary for the Over 50s

Recognising the specific needs of the over 50s demographic, Coach Ben has decided to launch a second bursary, this time exclusively for residents over the age of 50. This new initiative aims to address the unique challenges faced by older adults, focusing on regaining strength, vitality, and mobility, as well as extending lifespan through tailored fitness programmes.

“As we age, maintaining physical health becomes increasingly important, but it also becomes more challenging," says Coach Ben.

“I want to provide the tools, support, and motivation necessary for our older residents to not only improve their health but to thrive in their later years. We will also be teaming up with other local businesses which promote healthy lifestyles such as discounts at local greengrocers, and complementary therapies like massage and physiotherapy"

The Importance of Community and Accessibility

Witterings Fitness is more than just a gym; it's a results driven, community-centred wellness hub. Coach Ben's approach emphasises accessibility and inclusivity, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstance, age or fitness level, can benefit from professional health and fitness guidance.

The new bursary for the over 50s is a testament to this commitment, offering an opportunity for those who may feel overlooked by traditional fitness programmes and even offering remote coaching to those that cannot attend in person. Additionally, ongoing accountability coaching is provided to help participants stay on track and achieve their long-term health goals.

Our goal is to break down the barriers to fitness and well-being," Coach Ben explains. By providing this bursary, we are giving back to our community and making sure that everyone has the chance to lead a healthier, more active life."

Looking Forward: A Healthier Witterings and Surrounding Areas

The success of our first bursary was just the beginning," says Coach Ben. We have seen firsthand how transformative this support can be, and we are excited to extend this opportunity to our older residents. Together, we can build a healthier, happier community."

"Now my husband and I are able to chase our grandchildren around the garden with ease and enjoy travelling together without limitations," adds bursary recipient, Christine Smee.