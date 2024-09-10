Overnight closure for Battle road improvements

A section of the A271 in Battle will be closed overnight for seven weeks as work to improve the road surface is carried out.

East Sussex Highways will start repairs to North Trade Road between the junction of the A2100 High Street, at the 1066 roundabout, and the junction of the B2096 Battle Road on Monday, September 23.

Work will continue until Thursday, November 7.

During the roadworks this section of North Trade Road will be closed between 7pm and 6am each night.

While the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via the A2100, A2690, A2691, A269, A271 and vice versa.

As well as extensive carriageway resurfacing, work to replace kerbs, improve drainage and repair concrete joints will also take place. New road markings and High Friction Surfacing will also be applied to the resurfaced road.

Access for pedestrians and emergency vehicles will be maintained. Anyone needing vehicle access during the works should discuss this with the team on site who will be able to assist.

Karl Taylor, head of operations at East Sussex County Council, said: “While we appreciate the night-time roadworks on this section of North Trade Road will cause some inconvenience, we hope working overnight will help minimise the disruption to road users and residents.

“Properties close to the carriageway may experience some temporary disturbance during the road works, which can be a noisy process, but we will do our utmost to minimise this.

“The work is part of our continuing improvements to the East Sussex highway network and we apologise for any inconvenience this essential work may cause.”

Details of this and other forthcoming roadworks are available on the East Sussex Highways website at www.eastsussexhighways.com