Owers Light lodge makes heartfelt donation to Crimsham Veterans Hub

Freemasons honour late member with ongoing support for local veterans. In a moving gesture of community spirit and remembrance, The Worshipful Master of Owers Light Lodge No. 7756, Roy Blunden, presented a £400 donation this morning to the Crimsham Veterans Hub, a local support centre for military veterans and their families.

The presentation took place at Crimsham Farm near Lagness, home to the Veterans Hub. Receiving the cheque was Matthew Cole, Director of Veterans Affairs and a veteran himself, who expressed deep gratitude for the donation, saying, “Donations such as these assist our support for veterans and their families and hopefully help us to reduce the number of veterans on the streets.”

The contribution follows a prior gesture by the Lodge in memory of one of its own, Bro Ron David, a veteran who passed away recently. “Following the passing of Bro Ron David, Owers Light Lodge donated a memorial bench, which has been placed in Crimsham Farm’s memorial garden in Ron’s honour,” said WBro Roy Blunden. “We then decided we would like to support the Hub further to help them continue their fantastic work.”

Founded in 2021, the Crimsham Veterans Hub has become a vital lifeline for ex-service personnel and their families. Located on a peaceful 5-acre site, the Hub offers a unique environment blending therapeutic, social, and practical support. Monthly breakfast clubs—open to veterans, serving personnel, and their families—are just one aspect of the wide-ranging support available.

Roy Blunden presenting a cheque to Matt Cole of Crimsham Farm Veterans

Under the leadership of Matthew Cole and fellow veterans Shane Glasspool and Craig Pinkney, the Hub has grown from a grassroots idea into one of the most effective wraparound services for veterans in the South of England. From peer-to-peer support and homeopathic counselling to external services like sports therapy and animal therapy, every offering is free at the point of access.

Matthew Cole, who served nearly a decade in the British Army with the Queen’s Regiment (later The Princess of Wales’s Royal Regiment), brings lived experience to his role. Diagnosed with PTSD and having overcome significant personal health challenges—including a major ischaemic stroke in 2022—Cole has spearheaded the expansion of Crimsham Veterans Hub with tireless determination.

“We are a needs-led organisation,” said Cole. “If a need is highlighted and we have the ability, it’s something we can implement. Our home is at Crimsham Farm CIC, a veteran-led Special Educational Needs facility, and a place where veterans and their families can truly relax among like-minded individuals.”

The Hub has gone on to launch “Charlie Charlie 1,” a successful veteran drop-in centre and coffee shop in Bognor Regis, now partnered with Help for Heroes and SSAFA. Additional initiatives include the female-led “Stitch n Bitch” crafting group, classroom-based career transition classes, and a soon-to-open Adventure Training facility—all offered at no cost to veterans and their families.

The donation from Owers Light Lodge underscores the strong ties between local organisations and the veteran community. As Crimsham Farm continues to grow as a haven of healing and opportunity, contributions like this one help ensure that no veteran is left behind.

To find out more about the work of Crimsham Veterans Hub and how you can support or get involved, visit www.crimshamfarm.com.

For those interested in learning more about Freemasonry in West Sussex, including how to get involved, visit www.wgsm.co.uk.