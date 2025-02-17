Panel talk: How is climate change affecting Lewes?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As weather events become more extreme, Lewes Climate Hub brings together an expert panel to explore how a changing climate could affect the town and district.

This Saturday 22 February at Lewes Climate Hub, a guest panel will explore how climate change is affecting Lewes and how the community should prepare for the future.

"We often think of climate change as something that might have an impact on us many years from now. But the effects are starting to be seen here and now," says Juliet Oxborrow of Lewes Climate Hub.

"More extreme weather may be damaging the fabric of our buildings, affecting what plants and crops we can grow, and - of course - increasing our vulnerability to flooding."

Collette Haynes of Ashurst Organics will join the panel to explore how changing weather is affecting local food growing.

"We'd love people to come and share their experiences, questions and concerns - and add to our giant Lewes Climate Impacts Map so we can start building up a picture of what action we need to take as a town and a district.

"Panellists at the free event include John Gower, former Environmental Agency flood specialist and flood lead at Friends of Lewes. Collette Haynes of Ashurst Organics (pictured) will share her experience of changing weather on our food growing seasons.

Finally, Stuart Page, a conservation architect who specialises in the conservation and adaptation of listed buildings and scheduled monuments, will discuss the potential impact of a changing climate on our historical buildings.

'How is climate change affecting Lewes?, 1pm-2.30pm, Saturday 22 February, Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, Lewes, FREE