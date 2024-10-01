People's Assembly invites views on making local food accessible to all

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As part of its 'Love Local Food' season, Lewes Climate Hub is hosting an afternoon on Saturday 5 October to explore how local farmers, food growers and food enterprises can be supported and their produce made available to more people, whatever their income.

Locally-grown, seasonal food is widely seen to be the most nutritious option, with the lowest carbon footprint and fewest food miles. But compared to supermarket food, does its price and availability mean it’s only accessible to a privileged few? Do we need more convenient ways for more food shoppers to 'buy local'?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its 'Love Local Food' season, Lewes Climate Hub will be hosting an afternoon on Saturday 5 October to explore how local farmers, food growers and food enterprises can be supported and their produce made accessible to all.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The afternoon will begin with a panel of guest speakers to explore the challenges and opportunities for promoting and supporting locally grown and produced food. Panellists include Robin Walden (pictured), Director of The Seasons Wholefoods, which has stores in Lewes and Forest Row. Nancy Wilson of Lewes District and Eastbourne Food Partnerships will explain their approaches to bringing local people, communities and organisations together to create better local food systems. Local food growers Ashhurst Organics will also be represented.

Robin Walden of The Seasons retailers is passionate about supporting local food producers

The panel talk will be followed by a facilitated People’s Assembly where anyone is invited share their thoughts and ideas on how to make local food more accessible. All comments and ideas gathered at the People’s Assembly will be fed back to Lewes Town and District Councils and Lewes District Food Partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Panel Talk & People's Assembly: How do we make local, seasonal food accessible to all?1pm-3pm, Saturday 5 October, Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, Lewes, FREE. Full details of the 'Love Local Food' season at www.lewesclimatehub.org