Planning approval granted for 100-home development at Bracklesham

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes, has received planning permission to build a new housing development in Bracklesham, West Sussex.

The Fossil Bay development will consist of 100 properties, 30% of which will be affordable homes, on land south of Clappers Lane in the village of Earnley.

As well as a public open space, the development will include play areas, a community garden and orchard, as well as a pond, bird and bat boxes and hedgehog highways to encourage wildlife and biodiversity. Sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) will be used to manage stormwater, mimicking natural drainage and supporting a green infrastructure. A network of public footpaths will also run through the development.

The homes at Fossil Bay will consist of 1, 2-, 3-, 4- and 5-bedroom brick and flint dwellings in a varied palette that will create variety and character within the streetscape. A mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced houses, together with bungalows and flats will be created to meet demand from the local demographic.

In keeping with David Wilson Homes’ commitment to sustainable development, these energy-efficient homes will be equipped with enhanced floor and roof insulation, solar panels and water-saving features, and each property will have access to an electric vehicle charging point.

A range of schemes will be available from David Wilson Homes to help both first-time buyers and existing homeowners make their move to Fossil Bay, including Part Exchange, Key Worker Deposit Contribution, Deposit Unlock and Own New Rate Reducer, which could mean lower mortgage rates and reduced monthly payments.