Political comment: Local Lib Dem MP calls for rail fares to be frozen as prices set to rise by £234 next year

This press release has been submitted by Alison Bennett MP

Mid Sussex’s MP, Alison Bennett has called for rail fares to be frozen next year as they could be set to rise by 4.6% in April following the latest inflation figures being released.

The rise in rail fares next year is usually based on RPI inflation figures from July released on Wednesday 14th August, plus 1%. It means that passengers could see a 4.6% increase in ticket prices next year. The cost of a season ticket from Haywards Heath to London Victoria could rise from £5088 to £5322. A £234 rise.

It follows ticket price rises of 3.8% in 2022, 5.9% in 2023, and 4.9% in 2024.

Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett is calling for rail fares to be frozen.

Ms Bennett said that people in Mid Sussex should not be paying more for a service that is “simply not working” after years of Conservative party neglect and mismanagement.

It comes as figures revealed by the Liberal Democrats showed that since 2018/19, passengers have suffered close to 1 million minutes of delays due to signal failures.

Responding to the proposed increase cost of rail fares, the Ms Bennett said: “It is simply not fair that Mid Sussex passengers who have suffered years of delays and cancellations are going to have to dig deeper into their pockets just to use the train.

“If the service was well run that would be one thing, but it's not, it’s simply not working. That’s why there must be a fare freeze so that passengers aren’t paying more for a service that is not up to scratch.”