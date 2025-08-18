Political Opinion: Alison Bennett MP - Unacceptable sewage spills are spoiling summer fun

In her weekly column, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, Alison Bennett, discusses the state of our rivers and seas as a result of reckless sewage spills.

It feels like summer has actually arrived this year in Mid Sussex, with many of us able to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather. It is a perfect time for people to head to the beach and enjoy a summer swim, and we are lucky to live so near to the coast. However, I was disappointed to learn from a recent poll commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, that nearly half of Brits (44%) say that they would never swim in the sea during the summer, due to their fears about the state of our waterways.

The results of the survey are concerning, and a damning indictment of the water companies who have failed to protect our seas from sewage pollution. Recently, I spoke to my constituent Graham about this. He told me that he used to go swimming in the sea every week – even in winter.

But now, Graham and his friends cannot rely on the seawater being safe enough for their training for swim events, meaning they now have to check pollution levels before venturing out, or head to Pells Pools in Lewes for their weekly practice instead.

I am saddened, though not surprised, by this. Water companies have been able to act recklessly for too long, spilling millions of litres of sewage into our rivers and seas while lining the pockets of those at the top. Meanwhile, customers are expected to continue paying high prices, while our natural world pays the price.

The government needs to act faster and be more ambitious in tackling the damage to our rivers and seas. The government must urgently set up a new water regulator, which can hold water companies truly accountable.

Fines need to be tougher and applied immediately, so that those who are responsible for dumping sewage face real consequences for doing so. Ofwat failed to do this, and we must now have a body that is truly committed to keeping our water clean and safe for us all.

We should be able to enjoy our seas and rivers, and it is not acceptable that people are worried about swimming in the sea for fear of finding themselves bathing in sewage. I will continue to advocate for further action to tackle this crisis and hold water companies to account.