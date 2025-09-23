Political opinion: Jess Brown Fuller MP: Recognition of Palestinian Statehood is long overdue

Like many readers of this article, the Israel–Palestine conflict has been dominating my thoughts in recent weeks. Over 500 constituents have written to me about the conflict in Gaza since the election, making it by far the most engaged with policy issue in my inbox.

Sunday was a historic day. Recognising the state of Palestine and the rights of Palestinians to self-determination has been long overdue, but it is a great step forward and something that Liberal Democrats have been campaigning for for almost a decade.

I firmly believe this was an important step towards recognising the Palestinian right to self-determination, in turn revitalising their cause. Granting full diplomatic status will lead to the appointment of a Palestinian ambassador and, as in France and Canada, create momentum towards a two-state solution, the only viable long-term resolution to this conflict.

Alongside this, the UK must continue its unequivocal demand that the terrorist organisation, Hamas, release all remaining hostages, as well as an understanding that they cannot play any role in a long-term political settlement. Recognising a Palestinian state is a powerful tool in undermining Hamas, ensuring it is sidelined from any future political process.

Jess in Parliament

We must at the same time appreciate that this step will not immediately quell the humanitarian catastrophe that is currently unfolding in Gaza. This is especially pertinent given the grave findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry, which outlined its belief that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The Commission put forward evidence of tactics of deliberate starvation and the prevention of civilians fleeing as proof of this. As a result, we as a party are clear that the Israeli Government is committing genocide in Gaza and that those with influence must act to stop it immediately.

This is why the Government must urgently, to take steps to reopen humanitarian corridors into Gaza under UN auspices and to apply real pressure on the Netanyahu Government to lift the blockade. Pressure should be escalated through the full sanctioning of Netanyahu and his cabinet, and by halting all arms sales to Israel. I have written to the Foreign Secretary to demand that the UK play its part in restoring aid flows and upholding international law.

The havoc and destruction wreaked on millions of Palestinians forced to flee their homes, and the avoidable deaths of tens of thousands, has been unbearable. The anger at the conflict seen throughout the world is completely understandable, given the scale of suffering. Much of this outrage has been directed at our Government, and rightly so. We must acknowledge that it could have done more, and must do more now, to prevent further bloodshed.