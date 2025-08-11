Political opinion: Martin Webb on Sussex’s cycling future

“So Let’s Do Cycle Lanes, But Let’s Do Them Properly. Let’s Do Them Well.”

Martin Webb, the prospective Labour candidate for Sussex Mayor, has once again proven why he’s the man to lead our county into a better, more connected future.

Speaking in a video posted to his Martin Webb for Sussex Mayor Facebook page, Webb passionately backed the idea of cycle lanes — but stressed that they must be built with proper planning, common sense, and long-term vision.

“I’m a really big fan of cycle lanes. It’s a great way to get fit, get around. It’s good for the CO2 emissions and keeping you fit and all that sort of stuff. So let’s get more of them. Let’s join up Sussex with cycle lanes, but they need to be really well thought out,” Webb said.

Filming himself while cycling along Brighton seafront, Webb used the moment to highlight what he sees as the pitfalls of poorly planned infrastructure.

“This one I’m currently using, put in by the Greens a few years ago, is really badly thought out. If you’re travelling East to West, it sets you against seven sets of traffic lights. The old cycle lane here was two-way and didn’t set you against any traffic lights at all — much better. The problem with this one is it causes congestion. No one uses it because of the lights, and it’s a waste of money.”

Common-Sense Leadership.

Webb’s message is clear: Sussex deserves infrastructure that works. He isn’t against investment in cycle lanes — in fact, he’s calling for more — but he insists they must be done properly to ensure maximum benefit for cyclists, drivers, and the environment alike.

“Let’s think them through. Let’s work out if people are going to use them and let’s make sure it doesn’t slow the traffic down as well. If you’ve got cars and lorries sitting running their engines in a traffic jam, that’s incredibly bad for the economy, the environment, and everyone has to breathe in those fumes,” he added.

A Proven Track Record for Sussex.

This isn’t just talk. Martin Webb’s history shows he’s a man of action who delivers results for the people of Brighton and Sussex. From building a £15 million business empire that created jobs, to donating a £330,000 house to charity to help vulnerable young people, Webb has spent decades improving the city he loves.

His mix of entrepreneurial skill, community spirit, and environmental awareness is exactly what’s needed to balance progress with practicality. In the debate over cycle lanes, Webb offers a refreshing alternative to both reckless spending and short-term fixes — sensible, joined-up solutions that serve everyone.

The Right Choice for a Sustainable Future.

With Brighton and the wider Sussex region facing challenges from congestion to climate change, leadership matters more than ever. Martin Webb’s approach ensures that initiatives like cycle lanes don’t just look good on paper, but genuinely improve lives for generations to come.

The choice is clear: if Sussex wants a mayor who combines vision with common sense, ambition with action, and environmental responsibility with economic growth, Martin Webb is the best man for the job.