Residents rate Eastbourne care home as one of the top in South East England

Beechwood care home in Eastbourne has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in South East England.

There are 2,665 homes in South East England with the top 20 receiving an award from the UK’s leading reviews guide to care homes ,carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by their residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

carehome.co.uk lists all registered care homes in the UK as well as genuine reviews, inspection ratings and detailed and transparent fee information. It also hosts a free expert care helpline to assist older people in their search for a care home.

Left Client Relations Manager Kirsty Farmer, Right Senior General Manager Dean Haffenden

Nearly a fifth of the UK population are aged 65 years or older, which equates to 12.7 million people. In 50 years, this is predicted to increase to 22 million, making up 27% of the population.

With demand for care homes set to grow, carehome.co.uk helps care seekers choose the right care home by ranking care homes using their reviews.

To search for care homes in Eastbourne go to:

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk,said: “We now have over 360,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk, which means we can give a really good insight into the kind of care and facilities offered by thousands of UK care homes.

“Our reviews show the quality of a care home’s facilities, as well as the standard of their care and support, staff, activities and nutrition and if the care home is good value for money.

“We would like to congratulate Beechwood Grove care home on being a Top 20 care home in South East England as their reviews show they provide an excellent standard of care. It is such an achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be overwhelming and time consuming for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards for the highest rated homes will help simplify the search.”

Kirsty Farmer, manager at Beechwood Grove care home, said: “Receiving a Top 20 Care Home award is a tremendous honour for Beechwood Grove, and it reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care for our residents. This recognition highlights the dedication of our hard-working staff, who go above and beyond every day to ensure that our residents feel safe, happy, and valued.

At Beechwood Grove, we believe that every resident should feel at home, enjoying a warm and welcoming environment where they can thrive. Whether it’s through engaging activities, delicious home-cooked meals, or simply offering a friendly ear, our team is dedicated to enriching the lives of those we care for.

To view Beechwood Grove care home’s reviews go to Beechwood Grove care home, 44-48 East Dean Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex BN20 8EH | 78 Reviews

Please follow this link for the full list of winners http://www.carehome.co.uk/awards/