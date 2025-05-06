Rolls-Royce donates over £23,000 to Aldingbourne Trust
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Staff from Rolls-Royce Motor Cars visited the Aldingbourne Country Centre to present a cheque to the charity. The visit included time spent with the people supported by the Trust, many of whom were thrilled to see—and sit inside—the Rolls-Royce Cullinan the team arrived in. A couple of individuals even enjoyed a ride in the luxury vehicle, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
The cheque was formally presented by Andrew Ball, Head of Corporate Relations at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In return, the Trust presented the team with a handcrafted wooden Rolls-Royce made by the talented Wood@Aldingbourne team, alongside a handmade thank-you card created by people supported by the charity.
Abigail Rowe, Head of Fundraising at Aldingbourne Trust, said:
"We were honoured that Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chose to support our charity during 2024. We've been delighted to welcome some of their staff to the Country Centre for a number of volunteer days, where they've spent time working alongside the people we support and learning more about what we do.
All money raised will be spent on our charitable works. It's so appreciated, especially in these very testing times. Thank you so much, Rolls-Royce, for supporting us."