Slimming World members across the South Coast raise over 20k for Cancer Research UK

Cancer Research UK annual Pretty Mudder and Race For Life events took place on Southsea Common this weekend. With Slimming World being a proud sponsor of the event, there was never any doubt that you'd see a sea of Slimming World t-shirts being proudly worn by Slimming World Consultants and their members from the local area. Over 120 of them in fact!

The event kicked off on Saturday with Pretty Muddy, an inflatable course with the added fun of mud and water - Portchester consultant Carole Bailey and her members took part, describing the event as 'absolute carnage!’ With a huge smile - Carole and her members raised an

Over to Sunday, and a team of 14 consultants were supported by over 120 of their members, walking or running the 3k, 5k or 10k routes - many of them accompanied by their children and family members. The atmosphere was electric, the cheering loud and the sense of achievement phenomenal - members commenting 'I was so worried about taking part, I shouldn't have been - it was AMAZING!' And 'the best morning with the best people! Pushing ourselves to do something we couldn't have done last year!' Waterlooville and Purbrook Consultant, Mel Knibbs, walked the 5k with her son Ben, a wheelchair user. Ben had the biggest smile of anyone and Mel said ‘I’m thrilled to see how inclusive the event is, for Ben and others with disabilities, Ben’s self esteem was through the roof!’

Together, the slimmers have raised an astounding £20,000, with donations still rolling in and money raised through Race for Life events helps to fund Cancer Research's world-class research into over 200 types of cancer.

Slimming World members and their consultants with their Race for Life medals

