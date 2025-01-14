Smartphone hacks to beat sedentary work habits – sign up now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sedentary lifestyles, including sitting for long periods at work, can cause serious health risks, but lecturers at the University of Chichester may have the answer.

An afternoon short course this March will explore the ways in which your smartphone can actually help you to lead a more active life and break those sedentary habits.

Lead by Dr James Haley, Postgraduate Associate in Health Psychology, Smartphone Hacks to Beat Sedentary Work Habits will take place on Wednesday, March 12 on Microsoft Teams. Many office jobs require long periods sitting behind a computer, but your smartphone can help mitigate these risks and help you find ways to keep moving.

Combining proven behavioural change techniques and practical tools, this CPD course is designed to equip individuals with the knowledge to reduce sedentary behaviours during the working day.

Dr James Haley

In this session participants will:

Gain actionable strategies to minimise prolonged sitting at work utilising your smartphone.

Learn effective methods to stay active and mitigate the health risks associated with sedentary lifestyle.

Connect with peers, exchange experiences and expand professional relationships while exploring ways to promote workplace wellness.

To book a place, anyone interested is asked to visit Courses | University of Chichester – Online Store

The course will run from 1pm to 4pm and costs £110.

This course is part of The Human Factor, a comprehensive professional learning programme designed to transform workplace environments, which is designed and delivered by the Department of Psychology and Criminology at the University of Chichester.

For details of future courses, follow The Human Factor on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.