South Coast Mighty Hike raises £1 million for Macmillan to support people living with cancer

The weekend of 27th September saw the grand finale of the Mighty Hike 2025 series take place along the beautiful South Coast. The event saw 1,235 hikers taking on either a full or half marathon over stunning landscapes, including the iconic seven sisters, to raise money for people living with cancer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event has so far raised an incredible £1.07 million for Macmillan Cancer Support. Everyone who signed up has gone the extra mile to provide better cancer care for everyone in the UK.

The amazing fundraising efforts means that, with the amount raised, £1,000,000 could support the Cancer Information and Support Team on our Macmillan Support Line for six months. In this time, they could support more than 18,000 people affected by cancer who want questions answered or who need practical or financial support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather did not disappoint as the sunshine spurred hikers towards the finish line.

South Coast Mighty Hike

Allison Thomas said: “What a great day! Couldn't have asked for better organisation, views or weather! So grateful to have taken part in this event, I found it quite emotional reading who people were hiking for as we crossed paths. We all had our own reasons why we were there.”

Norma Leppard stated: “Our team the Highflyers enjoyed the hike, and we were blessed with wonderful weather, just perfect. Thank you all so much, the snacks and food provided excellent. So pleased we were able to raise so much money for Macmillian Cancer Support”

Lisa Ellis added: “I had an amazing day hiking with some amazing people. Thank you to the lovely volunteers cheering us on, feeding us and to those behind the scenes making it happen. This is a truly beautiful albeit challenging route.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Hancock, Challenge Events Team Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, says: “The thousands of people taking part in Macmillan Mighty Hikes across the UK this summer really are an incredible community. We want to say a massive thank you to everyone involved for their amazing support and for braving the breathtakingly beautiful, but physically challenging South Coast Mighty Hike.

South Coast Mighty Hike

“So far, the 1,235 Mighty Hikers from across the UK have raised an incredible £1.07 million! We’re so very grateful for everyone’s efforts to raise vital funds for Macmillan and our work to support people living with cancer.

“Do something Mighty for Macmillan and sign up for our 2026 South Coast Mighty Hike, which is now open. Head to mightyhikes.macmillan.org.uk to find out more.”

The number of people living with cancer in the UK has surged to almost 3.5 million, the highest figure ever reported for the UK. Every penny raised by mighty hikers will help Macmillan go the extra mile to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer, whoever and wherever they are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macmillan Mighty Hikes are a series of one-day half and full marathon fundraising hikes, running from May through to September in some of the most beautiful parts of the UK. This year, Macmillan Mighty Hikes will be taking place in 12 stunning locations across all four UK nations.

2025 is also a special year for everyone involved as it marks the 10th anniversary of the series, which began in 2015 and has raised a total of £70 million for people living with cancer since it began. This year we have over 34,000 hikers registered making it the biggest ever for Mighty Hikes.

Last year, 24,000 people walked over 438,000 miles between them to raise £10.7 million as part of the Mighty Hikes series, all with their own reasons for taking part.