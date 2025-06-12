Sussex charities invited to free workshop on building corporate partnerships

Ansvar Insurance is hosting a free workshop on Building Corporate Partnerships on Thursday 26th June. The event is open to all charities and will be held at Ansvar’s Community Hub in Brighton, with the option for organisations outside the area to join remotely via Microsoft Teams.

The session will be led by Andy King, an experienced corporate fundraising consultant, who will share practical insights to help charities identify, approach and grow partnerships with businesses. The workshop aims to equip attendees with the knowledge and confidence to secure support from the corporate sector.

In-person attendees will enjoy refreshments from 11am with the main session running from 11.15am to 12.45pm followed by a networking lunch. Remote attendees can join the presentation and Q&A session live from 11.15am via Teams.

Jane Perkins, Marketing Manager at Ansvar, a specialist insurer for the charity, not-for-profit, care and faith sectors, commented:

“We know that developing strong, sustainable partnerships with businesses can be a game-changer for charities, but it’s often challenging to know where to start. This workshop is designed to offer guidance from an expert in the field and create space for open discussion and learning.”

Charities interested in attending, either in person or virtually, are encouraged to email the Ansvar team at [email protected]. Further details and joining instructions will be provided upon registration.

Ansvar’s Community Hub is a free resource for charities and not-for-profits, offering meeting rooms, training spaces and hot-desking facilities at its Brighton offices. More information can be found at www.ansvar.co.uk/giving-back/community-hub.