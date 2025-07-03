Take a hike - Horsham care home raises more than £2,000 for charity

A care home in Horsham has kept its fundraising efforts on the right track in support of cancer research.

The team at Care UK’s Skylark House, on St Mark’s Lane, set off on a 10-mile hike across the South Downs Way national trail to raise money for Cancer Research UK. In total they were able to collect £1,300.

The funds will go towards new and ongoing research into more than 200 types of cancer, with the aim of helping everyone live longer, healthier lives free from the fear of cancer. Keen to match the home’s efforts, Care UK donated an additional £1,000 through its match-funding scheme, taking the total from £1,210 to £2,300.

Shayani Jospeh Peter, Care Assistant at Skylark House, said: “I felt it was such a worthy cause, I just had to take part. I’ve never done anything like this before, so I felt proud of myself and the team for what we achieved. It was great to spend the day with my colleagues raising funds. I can’t wait for next year!”

Dora Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the team who joined us on the walk. We are also deeply grateful to residents, their relatives and everyone in the community who came together to support such a wonderful cause.

“Cancer Research does such fantastic work for those living with and affected by cancer. Here at Skylark House, we want to support our community in any way we can, and we know so many people are impacted by cancer. We wanted to contribute to the charity's remarkable efforts, enabling more people in need to receive support.

“The generosity and enthusiasm of everyone at Skylark House in our fundraising efforts has been truly heartwarming, and we look forward to continuing to support the community.”

Skylark House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and boasts luxury facilities including a cinema, pub and hair and beauty salon.

To find out more about Skylark House, please contact Customer Relations Manager Beverly Jordan on 01403 887 578, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/skylark-house