The Big Sleep is back in Hastings and promises to be bigger and better than ever before

Yes, the Big Sleep is back and promises to be bigger and better than ever before. For one night only! Taking place on the night of October 3rd, swap your bed for a sleeping bag and give a homeless person a chance of a better future

The Big Sleep is returning to mark 40 years of Seaview, where we've been supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our community since 1985. The Big Sleep is an important information and fundraising event which culminates in a mass sponsored sleep out.

Returning for its 7th year, the Big Sleep encourages teams and individuals to sleep out in a secured space in St Leonards and experience a little of what it’s like to sleep rough.

The event starts at Seaview Project Wellbeing Centre, Hatherley Road at 8pm where participants will spend the evening learning about the work we do at Seaview, followed by the sponsored sleep out to raise vital funds to help us continue our work for another 40 years!

There will also be entertainment from Glastonbury legends and true-life story telling during the evening, plus hot drinks, evening soup run and breakfast in the morning. Special guest performances to be revealed on our socials.

This is a chance to get close to our work and gain deeper insight into the challenges many of our community face every day and night.

Follow our socials as information on venue, entertainment and plans are revealed.

Be part of the solution.

Rough sleeping and homelessness won’t go away, today or tomorrow, but with your help we can make a difference!