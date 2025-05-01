‘The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw’ raises £15,030 for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Super Slimmers across the south coast have raised £15,030 for Cancer Research UK by donating the clothes they slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event which takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK and sees members donating clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit.

The Hailsham, Eastbourne, Newhaven and Seaford Team (Team HENS) including 2 groups from Peacehaven and 1 from Crowborough, who meet weekly collected over 501 bags, worth around £15,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Beckie, who runs the Crowborough Tuesday evening, Hailsham Friday and Satuday morning groups, and is also the Team Developer for the area said she’s proud of how the members came together to support the charity as well as celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys.

just some of the bags that went off to Cancer Research

Beckie said: “Every week I’m inspired by our members and their dedication and determination to achieve their weight loss goals.

I have been bowled over by how many bags they filled, to raise money for such an important charity. What I really love is that they’re so confident they will never need these clothes again because they’ve made changes they can keep up for life!

I want to say a massive thank to Emma Baladock and her members from the Hampden Park Friday morning for managing the collection of all the bags, it is a mammoth job”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the aim of the event is also to raise awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of developing some types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK and more than one in 20 cancer cases are caused by excess weight.

Beckie added: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer.

“The work that Cancer Research UK does to help those affected by cancer is vital. I’m so proud of our members for their passion towards this fundraising event as I know that their contributions will help the charity continue its life-saving research.”

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £20 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Last year, Slimming World members, consultants and head office staff raised £3.1 million for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

For more information or to join this or any other groups call Beckie on 07948352691 ; or to find details of all Slimming World groups visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk