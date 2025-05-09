The NSPCC calls for volunteers in Sussex for Childhood Day collections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The NSPCC is calling for volunteers to spare a couple of hours collecting vital funds in Childhood Day collections at this year’s Superhero Family Funday at Fontwell Park in Arundel, West Sussex.

On Sunday, May 25, there will be a combination of horseracing and entertainment put on by the venue, including a superhero parent race, face painting, fairground rides and bouncy castles for all to enjoy. Volunteers will collect donations for the NSPCC at time slots of 12-2pm, 2-4pm and 4-6pm.

The collections will be fundraising for the NSPCC’s Childhood Day, which takes place on Friday, June 6 and is the charity’s national day to fundraise and help keep children safe. Every year communities in Sussex and across the UK, come together and celebrate childhood through fundraising, volunteering and a range of activities for all to enjoy.

Everyone has a part to play and a way to get involved this Childhood Day. People can organise their own Childhood Day event, take part in the Childhood Day Mile and volunteer to help with collections.

Childhood Day collections

Over 80% of the NSPCC’s income comes from donations and every pound raised will help the charity be there for children when they need support through services such as Childline.

NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex, Gemma Tupper said, “It is essential that our services, like Childline, are here for those children that need help and don’t know where to turn. Every £29 raised from Childhood Day, could fund a Childline supervisor for one hour supporting our volunteer counsellors.

“Similarly, £5 pays for one practitioner to answer a call to the NSPCC Helpline. In 2023/24, the NSPCC received 75,000 contacts to the Helpline from people with concerns about a child’s welfare.

“We are really excited for this year’s Childhood Day and looking forward to seeing everyone play their part in helping to keep children safe.”

To sign up to volunteer to help with collections at Fontwell Park for the Family Fun Day, visit https://bit.ly/3RVAj47

For more information about the NSPCC’s Childhood Day and how to get involved, visit

To volunteer at one of the Childhood Day collections, visit http://bit.ly/43aXQnU