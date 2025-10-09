The Sapphire Charity Ball helps local fundraiser take total to 63K raised for Cancer Research UK in memory of best friend

Brighton's iconic Grand Hotel was a haven of elegance on Saturday night as more than 300 guests came together for the highly anticipated Sapphire Charity Ball sponsored by Webtrends Optimize — a dazzling black-tie affair that proved both heartwarming and hugely successful.

Organised by mum of 2 and Professional Organiser, Karen Newman of Declutter Unpack Organise, this year’s ball marked the third event in a deeply personal fundraising journey that began in 2019. Held in honour of her late best friend Claire Burtenshaw, who sadly passed away due to Ovarian Cancer before her 40th birthday, the ball was first hosted on what would have been Claire’s milestone celebration.

Since then, Karen’s events have gone from strength to strength, blending glamour, community spirit and a powerful cause — raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK. Last Saturday’s Sapphire Charity Ball was no exception.

With a goal of pushing Karen’s fundraising total past the £50,000 mark, the Sapphire Ball surpassed all expectations, raising an incredible £26,900 on the night — bringing her total to an astonishing £63,000 raised in Claire’s memory.

Matt Smith, Headline Sponsor Webtrends-Optimize, Karen Newman event organiser and Aaron James Comedian and auctioneer.

“I’ve channelled the grief of losing someone so special into creating a positive, fun night that brings people together,” Karen said. “If it helps prevent even one family from going through the pain we did, it’s worth every moment.”

The night was hosted by the charismatic Aaron James, a sports comedian and auctioneer who kept guests laughing and bidding in equal measure. Entertainment sparkled with a captivating performance by the talented West End Kids, adding a touch of theatrical magic to the evening.

Guests were treated to a top-tier raffle and a thrilling live auction, with standout prizes donated by generous local Sussex businesses and individuals. These included a hospitality experience at Sussex Cricket’s Webtrends Optimize Executive Box, an unforgettable Goodwood Festival of Speed experience, and a stunning original artwork by local artist Kitty McCurdy Art. Thanks to Webtrends Optimize and our co-sponsors Sackville Construction and Hunters Recruitment we were able to ensure every penny donated went directly to the charity.

As the formalities gave way to celebration, Go2 Entertainment kept the dance floor full with music late into the night. Fittingly, the evening ended on a deeply emotional note with Claire’s signature song — Time of Your Life from Dirty Dancing — a moment that had many guests both smiling and tearing up in remembrance.

Guests enjoying The Sapphire Charity Ball

The success of the event was a testament not only to Karen’s vision and dedication but also to the generous spirit of the local community, which has rallied behind her cause since day one.

“Smashing our target and having a great night in the process — it’s everything I hoped for,” Karen beamed.

From glitzy gowns and heartfelt speeches to auctions and unforgettable performances, the Sapphire Charity Ball shone brightly as a night to remember — one that proved the power of turning grief into giving, and love into legacy.

Photos courtesy of Sam Stephenson Photography

Best friends Claire & Karen

Pictured; Matt Smith (Webtrends Optimize) Karen Newman (Organiser), Aaron James (Compare. Best friends Claire Burtenshaw/ Karen Newman, Guests at the Sapphire Charity Ball.

To donate or learn more about Karen’s fundraising journey, visit @sapphirecharityevents