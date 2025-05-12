Three rings for VE Day at Billingshurst Church Tower

Members of the Billingshurst Church Tower Band plus visiting bellringers from other towers, took part in VE Day celebration ringing at three local Churches. The day started at 1.30pm, Wisborough Green, St Peter ad Vincula, where 7 eager ringers began the days celebrations, with an hour of ringing. The local school had incorporated the ringing into their curriculum that day and the children listened in the playground, which was lovely and hopefully inspiring for future young ringers.

The band then moved to Billingshurst, St Mary the Virgin for 3pm, where they were joined by more fellow ringers for another hour’s session. All present were able to participate, with ringers interchanging during the session. The Tower was also open to the public so that they could come and watch and hopefully new recruits may be forthcoming, you never know!

A slight rest now to catch our breath, before heading off to Kirdford, St John The Baptist at 5.30pm, where we proudly rang for another hour and again, we were joined by some more local ringers. The Church was hosting a VE Day Concert which commenced after the ringing, so we where pleased to be part of the event.

Some of the ringers have only been ringing for a few years, but found the experience both rewarding and tiring. By end end some of us were flagging. The more experienced ringers, were a great support and inspiration for everyone. It was an enjoyable day and gave ringers an opportunity to ring for our Country.

Billingshurst Tower Ringers

Special thanks must go the Vicky Chase, our Tower Captain for organising the day.

If you are interested in speaking to someone about learning to ring, please email [email protected] or call Vicky on 07493 855100. We would be pleased to hear from you and have a chat.